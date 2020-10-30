VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police in Vallejo are searching for a suspect who was the subject of a pursuit Friday afternoon that led to an injury collision injuring two bystanders who were hospitalized, according to authorities.

According to Vallejo police, at around 12:20 p.m. Friday, officers spotted a vehicle displaying stolen license plates and initiated a pursuit at Mayfair Avenue and Vervais Avenue.

According to police, the pursuit lasted for a little more than two minutes before the suspect turned the vehicle the wrong way on Redwood Street and officers terminated the pursuit. The suspect continued the wrong way on Redwood Street and subsequently collided with an uninvolved citizen’s car.

Photos and aerial video footage showed Vallejo police and fire units at the scene of the crash that had one overturned vehicle.

Police said two people who were in that vehicle were taken to area hospitals and treated for complaints of pain after the collision. Authorities did not have any specific details about the victims or the injuries they suffered.

The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot and escaped capture, authorities said.. Police are continuing their search for their search for the suspect as they investigate the incident. No suspect description was available.