ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — Police arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of injuring two men in what detectives describe as an ambush shooting early Saturday in Rohnert Park.
The suspect had apparently prearranged to fight with one of the victims and meet near a townhouse complex in the area of 472 Santa Alicia Drive, according to Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Lt. Kelly Koffler.
When the men showed up about 1 a.m., however, the suspect was reportedly hiding behind a car and shot at them.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Evidence found at the shooting scene showed that a 9mm handgun was used, police said.
The suspect, identified as Christopher Calamateos of Rohnert Park, was found shortly before 1 p.m. walking in the area of County Club Drive and Civic Center Drive.
Detectives took Calamateos into custody without incident on suspicion of attempted murder.
