NEWARK (CBS SF) — Three men have suffered non-life threatening wounds linked to a Friday evening shooting in a Newark neighborhood, authorities said.
Newark police said officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 5800 block of Fair Ave. at 7:11 p.m. Upon arrival, officers were not able to locate any suspects or victims, but there was evidence of a shooting.
Shortly after the shooting was reported, three victims arrived at an area hospital. The victims are, a 23-year-old male resident of Richmond, a 22-year-old male resident of Richmond, and a 22-year-old male resident of San Francisco. All three are being treated with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators said they do not believe the shooting was a random act.
Detectives were actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and where the subjects were at when they were shot.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Newark Police Investigations Unit Detective Joyce Wang at 510.578.4214 or via email at joyce.wang@newark.org. Information can also be left anonymously on the “Anonymous Tip” hotline at 510.578.4965.
