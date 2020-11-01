SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 28-year-old transient man was arrested for felony arson Thursday in the unincorporated community of Rio Nido, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies, Cal Fire, and the Sonoma County and Monte Rio fire districts responded to the 9 a.m. report of a vegetation fire. The report included a description and location of the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.
The fire had started at the site of a former homeless camp beneath a bridge that had been cleared earlier last week due to its proximity to the waterway’s high water mark, the office said.
Deputies located and detained Todd Bowman, one of the people removed from the camp. Bowman was described as “covered in soot.”
After questioning, deputies arrested him for felony arson and a misdemeanor charge of putting pollutants near a waterway and he was taken to the Sonoma County jail and held on $10,000 bail.
Deputies arrested a man in Rio Nido this morning for arson. The fire was quickly contained by local firefighters. Read the full details here: https://t.co/o4YXirJ3bZ pic.twitter.com/LXfIj5ZyeC
— Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) October 29, 2020
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.