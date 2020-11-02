SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – In another sign of unprecedented turnout for the 2020 election, more than half of California’s registered voters had already cast ballots ahead of Election Day, the Secretary of State’s office announced.

As of Monday morning, 11,822,758 voters have cast ballots. The totals include those who returned their vote-by-mail ballots, along with those who voted early in-person. The number represents 53% of the total number of Californians who were registered to vote as of October 19 (22,047,448).

UPDATE: CA voters have cast 11,822,758 ballots! This includes vote-by-mail ballots and in-person ballots cast, and represents more than half of active, registered voters in the state! Find an early voting location near you and #VoteEarly today: https://t.co/RPE2gYmYF8 #VoteSafeCA pic.twitter.com/s7dnEj2BGi — CA SOS Vote (@CASOSvote) November 2, 2020

“There are more voters registered in California than the number of people in the state of Florida!” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said last week.

“Record registration and a historic election points towards a big voter turnout, which could also mean longer lines and wait times on Election Day,” Padilla went on to say, urging those who could still vote early to do so.

Elections officials across the Bay Area have told KPIX 5 about the high turnout since early voting began last month. On the first day of early voting in San Francisco, lines were long. Meanwhile, in Santa Clara County, officials saw more than 300 people in the first week, when in the past only a handful would show up in the first few days.

In Sonoma County, voters had not let up despite the ongoing pandemic, along with the threat of wildfires, evacuations and power outages.

Officials in the East Bay and the Peninsula have also noted higher than usual turnout.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. Polls in California are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ballots returned at a voting location or a secure drop box must be deposited by 8 p.m. Tuesday, while ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Tuesday.