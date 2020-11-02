FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Authorities with the California Highway Patrol on Monday asked for help investigating a Fairfield freeway shooting last Friday that left a teen victim hospitalized with gunshot wounds in both legs.

According to a post on the CHP Golden Gate Instagram account, on Friday, October 30, at around 9:11 p.m., CHP broadcast information about a freeway shooting incident on I-80 in Solano County.

A CHP officer located the victim vehicle driving on eastbound I-80 east of Suisun Valley Road in Fairfield. The victim vehicle later stopped at the Cordelia Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility.

The victim, a 13-year-old male, had suffered gunshot wounds to both legs. A delayed ambulance response led a CHP officer to transport the victim to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The suspect vehicle in the shooting, described a gold 2005 Chevrolet Impala, became the subject of a CHP search with several officers looking for the vehicle.

At approximately 9:18 PM, a CHP officer spotted the suspect vehicle on eastbound I-80, east of Manual Campos Parkway. The Chevrolet exited at Lagoon Valley Road and proceeded east before making a U-turn and traveling west on Lagoon Valley Road.

Multiple CHP officers responded to the area. Minutes later., an enforcement stop was initiated on the Chevrolet as it re-entering eastbound I-80 from Lagoon Valley Road. The suspect vehicle rapidly accelerated and a pursuit ensued. The Chevrolet continued on eastbound I-80 at speeds reaching 110 miles per hour.

At approximately 9:25 p.m., the Chevrolet exited the freeway at Leisure Town Road. Once the Chevrolet entered the intersection, a CHP officer utilized a pursuit immobilization technique on the Chevrolet, disabling. The suspect driver was then taken into custody without incident.

CHP detectives are actively investigating the shooting and asking the public to provide any available information regarding the incident. Parties can contact the CHP investigative tipline at 707-917-4491.