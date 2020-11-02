NOVATO (CBS SF) — One person was killed Sunday night when a car crashed through a gate on rural Bel Marin Keys Boulevard southeast of Novato and submerged into a canal, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the first call reporting the crash came in about 8:45 p.m. The caller reported the crash about a mile south of state Highway 37 and two miles east of U.S. Highway 101.
CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said a dive team was called to the scene to determine whether anyone was in the completely submerged vehicle. Divers found a person dead, still inside the car.
The Marin County coroner will identify the victim and notify next of kin. The identity of the driver has not been released.
Few details about the accident were available late Sunday night.
You must log in to post a comment.