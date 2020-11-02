GILROY (CBS SF) — A stretch of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Gilroy was closed late Monday morning because of police activity.
The California Highway Patrol said southbound 101 lanes were blocked just south of Masten Ave. At 12:10 p.m., the CHP said lanes 1 and 2 had been reopened but lane 3 was still shut down.
There was no immediate word on the nature of the police activity and no estimated time of reopening.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes.
US-101 SB south of Masten Avenue is temporarily closed. Please use Masten Avenue and San Martin Avenue to Monterey Road. US-101 SB can be accessed from Leavesley Road. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/c2g7bxVO79
— CHP-Hollister-Gilroy (@gilroy_chp) November 2, 2020
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
