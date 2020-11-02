SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Authorities in the South Bay on Monday afternoon closed northbound lanes of US-101 in San Jose between the I-280/I-680 connector ramp and Alum Rock for a police investigation for over two hours.

CHP and Caltrans announced that the northbound lanes of 101 would be shut down between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. CHP officers will be at the scene to guide and assist motorists.

The San Jose Police Department also tweeted about the freeway closure, also noting that the closure was so officers could look for evidence related to a police investigation.

Northbound HWY 101 from Story Rd to Alum Rock Ave will be closed in San Jose from approximately 1:30-2:30pm. CHP is assisting us with the closure. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/DPYwlgJ2r9 — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 2, 2020

There was no information released regarding the nature of the police investigation. Video from Chopper 5 showed over a dozen officers walking along the freeway apparently looking for evidence on the road.

Late Monday morning, a stretch of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Gilroy was temporarily closed because of police activity. There was no word from authorities whether the two closures were releated.

Traffic was detoured onto northbound I-280 or northbound I-680, authorities said. The detours have created a massive back-up of traffic on 101.

While authorities had said the closure would only last until 2:30 p.m., the northbound lanes remained closed as of 3 p.m.

ONGOING: Police Activity – Full Highway Closure on NB US-101 Between I-280 / I-680 Connector Ramp to Alum Rock (CA-I30) in San Jose Today at 1:00 PM. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 2, 2020

Drivers traveling from southbound I-280 to northbound 101 are advised to exit at 7th Street, 10th Street (11th Street) or McLaughlin Avenue before the closure.

Drivers traveling from southbound I-680 to northbound 101 are advised to exit at the Capitol Expressway, Jackson Avenue or King Road before the closure.

Drivers who would be getting onto northbound 101 on the eastbound or westbound Story Road on-ramps should use the Alum Rock (SR-130) on-ramp to get to northbound 101 as it is north of the closure.

San Jose police said the northbound lanes were in the process of reopening at around 3:15 p.m. the 511.org Bay Area Twitter account confirmed that all lanes were open as of 3:50 p.m.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on NB US-101 Between I-280 / I-680 Connector Ramp to Alum Rock (CA-I30) in San Jose. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 2, 2020

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and expect residual delays after the closure ended.