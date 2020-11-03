ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — An Antioch man and a Stockton man were charged as suspects Monday in what Antioch police describe as a “brutal sexual assault” in the early morning of Oct. 17.

The attack and robbery was reported about 1 a.m. near the foot of G Street, where two people fishing in the San Joaquin River returned to their car just before midnight and were confronted by two armed men.

“The suspects robbed and pistol whipped both victims. After doing so, both suspects forced the female victim to perform sexual acts on them,” police said in a news release.

The attackers fled in a vehicle and shortly after attempted to use a credit card they took in the robbery at an ATM.

Video surveillance from the scene of the attack and the ATM helped police to identify Kenry Lee Young, 31, of Antioch, as a possible suspect.

“A reference sample of his DNA was compared to forensic evidence from the scene of the crime, resulting in a positive match,” police said.

Young was arrested Oct. 22 at his home, which police said was near the scene of the attack.

Detectives continued to investigate and identified Kenry Young’s brother, Lamar Young, 33, of Stockton, as the second suspect. He was arrested in Stockton on Thursday.

On Monday the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office brought felony charges against both suspects, including oral copulation by force, sodomy by force, sexual penetration by force, aggravated assault with a firearm, and two counts of robbery.

The men are at the Martinez Detention Facility awaiting trial, with bail set at $3.45 million.

Antioch police acknowledged assistance with the investigation from the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab, Serological Research Institute, the FBI, and the Stockton Police Department, as well as members of the community.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Kelly Inabnett at (925) 779-6932 or kinabnett@antiochca.gov.