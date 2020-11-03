ELECTION COVERAGE:Live, Real-Time Election Results - Bay Area, State, National
San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man has been hospitalized Tuesday night with what San Francisco police call a “serious” wound and a possible suspect has been detained after a shooting in the Tenderloin, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday on Larkin Street between Turk and Eddy streets.

Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots. Police said a firearm has been recovered.

The victim was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at (415) 575-5444.

