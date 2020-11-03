Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man has been hospitalized Tuesday night with what San Francisco police call a “serious” wound and a possible suspect has been detained after a shooting in the Tenderloin, authorities said.
The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday on Larkin Street between Turk and Eddy streets.
Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots. Police said a firearm has been recovered.
The victim was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at (415) 575-5444.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.