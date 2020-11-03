OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The deadly surge of violence on Oakland’s streets have claimed another victim — a 22-year-old man who was found fatally shot in an East Oakland neighborhood Monday night, authorities said.
Homicide investigators said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 900 block of 75th Ave. at about 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the officers found a young man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.
Police have not release any information on a suspect or suspects or a possible motive behind the shooting, which remained under investigation.
The victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.
According to the East Bay Times, Oakland police have investigated 93 homicides this year — 87 of those classified as murders. In 2019, police investigated 78 homicides in the city.
The dead comes after a particularly violent span from Oct.26-Nov.1 when six victims lost their lives to violence. Police tweeted last week that assaults with firearms were up 55% year-to-date.
You must log in to post a comment.