SAN FRANCISCO (AP/CBS SF) — Voters have rejected a measure that would have let California cities expand rent control. Proposition 21 would have let cities limit rent hikes on properties that are more than 15 years old.
“No” votes led early and the lead expanded to 59% after more than 10 million ballots were counted.
Opponents argued that the measure would have discouraged new home construction at a time when it’s sorely needed.
Proponents contended the measure was an urgent attempt to slow spiraling rent increases. A recent report said more than half of California’s renters spend over 30% of their incomes on rent.
The measure was a referendum on the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, a 1995 law that drastically changed each city’s ability to enact rent control. Voters were faced with a similar choice to expand rent control and make changes to Costa-Hawkins with Prop 10 back in 2018, but it didn’t pass.
