ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A 27-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a brazen afternoon armed carjacking in Alameda which left the victim hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Alameda police said Oakland officers had recovered the stolen vehicle and also taken Amelia Minjarez into custody. Minjarz faces charges including carjacking, attempted murder and armed robbery.

Investigators said that on October 22, at approximately 3:15 pm, an Alameda police employee was flagged down near the intersection of Grand Street and Clement Avenue by a male gunshot victim.

Paramedics and police officers were called to the scene. The victim told police that he had been robbed and carjacked before being shot while attempting to flee by the armed suspect. The suspect was last seen traveling eastbound on Clement Avenue in a 2001 red Honda Accord Coupe with damage to the right front bumper.

“We want to extend a sincere thanks to the Oakland Police Department and our observant community members for their assistance in this case,” Alameda police said in a release. “The identification of Ms. Minjarez is a direct result of teamwork among law enforcement agencies and the community we serve.”

As the case progresses through the criminal justice system, investigators said, certain details cannot be released at this time.