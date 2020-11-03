VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vallejo on Monday night, police said.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Broadway shortly after 9 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a witness transported the victim to a nearby hospital.
The victim, identified as a 24-year-old Vallejo resident, suffered from at least one gunshot wound. He was transferred to a local trauma center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
Police said in a statement Tuesday that the victim, whose identity is being withheld, was in grave condition. Information about any potential suspects was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Scott Yates at 707-648-4533.
