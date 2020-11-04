PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) — It was hard to get people to talk about the Presidential Election on Wednesday, especially Bay Area Republicans. Many of them are concerned about any repercussions for speaking out now that Joe Biden is gaining more ground.

In the weeks and days leading up to the election, we saw a very proud and vocal group of Trump supporters. Today it was a different story, a different mood. Many hesitant to share their political views.

“I was scared either way, to tell you the truth.”

“We don’t tell anybody what side we are on. We just want to make friends.”

“I hope the Republicans keep the Senate or else people will go off the rails.“

“It isn’t finished yet and ballots are still being counted,” said Alameda County Republican Party Chairman Hugh Bussell.

Bussell was asked how he would describe the roller coaster of emotions four years ago compared to now. “This time there is a much higher chance Donald Trump would win so I was much more optimistic,” said Bussell.

As for President Trump laying the groundwork to contest the election outcome: “My reaction was, ‘Well, that’s very typical the way our president attacks things. When there Is something in his way he tries to get through it and do something active to make things work out for him,” said Bussell.

“Once the election is certified and decided, it’s a tradition of peaceful transfer of power and there’s no indication at all that that’s not gonna happen,” he added.