WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past week has forced Contra Costa County health officials to roll back on easing restrictions placed on local businesses in an attempt to stem the current surge of new infections.

Dr. Chris Farnitano, the County’s health officer, said that while the county remains at the Orange Tier level of the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system, but the rise of new cases is concerning.

The most recent infection data has revealed an adjusted rate of 4.9 daily cases per 100,000 people in Contra Costa – above the orange-tier benchmark of fewer than 4 per 100,000 people.

If those numbers hold for another week or increase, health officials warned, Contra Costa County will be forced back into the more restrictive Red Tier.

Additionally, county health officials said, there were 40 people hospitalized on Nov. 2 due to COVID in local hospitals, compared to a low point of 17 in mid-October.

So Farnitano issued new orders Wednesday limiting the number of spectators allowed at professional and collegiate sporting events, while also re-imposing restrictions on other high-risk activities.

“If the trend continues, the county is at risk of moving backward into the more-restrictive red tier of the state’s reopening plan as soon as next week,” health officials warned in a news release Wednesday. “In the meantime, Contra Costa has amended its health orders to rein in some of the riskier indoor activities permitted under the orange tier in hopes of preventing outbreaks and keeping the county out of the red.”

Farnitano also issued another order restoring stricter limitations on high-risk activities, such as prolonged indoor gatherings and gatherings involving eating and drinking where masks must be removed.

Under the new order, select high-risk activities must be modified:

Outdoor bars prohibited (except where allowed under restaurant guidance with drinks as part of a meal)

Indoor dining allowed at a maximum of 25% occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer (down from 50% occupancy and 200 people)

Indoor movie theaters can operate at a maximum 25% of occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer (down from 50% occupancy or 200 people)

Religious services indoors allowed at a maximum 25% occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer (down from 50% occupancy or 200 people)

Cardrooms and satellite wagering sites can’t operate indoors (they previously could operate indoors at 25% capacity)

“We believe these measures are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID in our community,” Farnitano said.

The order in Contra Costa County will go into effect Friday.

Over the past months, the Bay Area counties have varied in their approach to opening or not opening businesses and activities.

San Francisco pulled back on their timeline for opening last week. Alameda and Santa Clara have all taken a slower pace than the state tier system allows. All three of these counties are essentially operating at red tier level restrictions even though they are in Orange or Yellow tiers.