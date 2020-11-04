SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Twitter and Facebook flagged pronouncements by President Trump early Wednesday morning that falsely claimed a victory in the presidential election and that opponents were stealing the election.

Twitter muted and added a warning label to a tweet from the president which read, “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

The label read, “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.” Twitter users were also prevented from liking, replying to, or copying a link to the tweet.

On Facebook, two of Trump’s posts that claimed victory had disclaimers added to them, saying that “final results may be different from initial vote counts” and “the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election has not been projected.

Earlier, a Facebook post from Joe Biden to his supporters which read, “We’re gonna win this” was also slapped with a disclaimer.

Before the election, both Facebook and Twitter had issued guidelines saying they would flag and limit the reach of premature victory claims or false claims of voter fraud.