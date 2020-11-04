SOLANO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Two cities in Solano County appear to have elected two new mayors in the 2020 election Tuesday.

It looks like Benicia voters elected Steve Young as their new mayor as he maintained a clear lead over two competitors in Tuesday’s election.

Benicia voters also elected two city council members, incumbent Tom Campbell, who secured the largest portion of vote, and Terry Scott, a retired businessman who narrowly beat out Trevor Macenski, an environmental planner.

Dixon voters, according to final but unofficial results, elected Steven Bird, a deputy sheriff, as mayor over three competitors and chose Don Hendershot, a district attorney’s investigator, for the City Council.

In the race for Fairfield City Council, Scott Tonnesen won the seat in District 2; Rick Vaccaro bested two competitors in District 4; and Doriss Panduro secured the short-term seat in District 5.

Appointed incumbent mayor Ronald Kott was re-elected for the position in Rio Vista, and newcomers Walt Stanish and Debra King won seats on the City Council over the two incumbent candidates, Hope Cohn and Don Roos.

Alma Hernandez was elected over incumbent candidate Anthony Adams for the Suisun City City Council.

In the Vacaville City Council race in District 6, voters favored Jeanette Wylie, a retired school teacher, over incumbent candidate Raymond Beaty by just 3 percent of the vote. The remaining district races for Vacaville City Council were won by Roy Stockton in District 1, Michael E. Silva in District 3 and Jason Roberts in District 5.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.