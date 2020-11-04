Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — President Trump addressed the nation from the White House after 2 a.m. while the outcome of the election remained unclear, claiming victories in states that have not yet been decided and portraying the orderly counting of millions of legally cast votes as an illegitimate effort to steal the election.
The president pointed to his projected wins in Florida and Texas — although he falsely said nobody had projected those states — and claimed he’d won Georgia even as ballots are still being counted in some of that state’s largest counties. The president also claimed victory in North Carolina, which CBS News estimates is a toss-up.
“They can’t catch us,” the president falsely claimed about Democrats.
