WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — CBS News projects Joe Biden is the presumptive winner of Wisconsin, capturing the state’s 10 electoral votes and inching closer to the 270 he needs to capture the White House and deny President Trump a second term.
Shortly after 11:30 a.m. PST, CBS News tweeted its projection.
CBS News projects Joe Biden is the presumptive winner in Wisconsin. https://t.co/T6GArkvEPf pic.twitter.com/qA4LHEZTVF
— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2020
Biden’s victory in a state that was a key part of Mr. Trump’s coalition in 2016 would significantly limit the president’s pathways to reelection, with just four states still considered toss-ups in CBS News’ estimates. Biden currently holds a lead of 20,510 votes in Wisconsin with nearly all votes counted.
Even before news organizations began projecting Biden to win the state Wednesday afternoon, Bill Stepien, the president’s campaign manager, said the campaign would “immediately” seek a recount, which is permitted in Wisconsin when the margin of victory is less than 1 percentage point. Biden’s lead stands at about 0.6 percentage points.
You must log in to post a comment.