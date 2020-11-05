SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Mere hours before the San Francisco 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers, 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested negative for COVID-19, throwing his positive test from the day before into doubt.

Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC49ers first reported that COVID-19 testing Thursday morning found no positives, including Bourne. Still, Bourne and three other players who had close contact with him — LT Trent Williams, WR Brandon Aiyuk and WR Deebo Samuel — will not be allowed to play against the Packers, per NFL rules. Samuel was already ruled out because of injury.

#49ers UPDATE: NO positive COVID test results – per team source. ***even Kendrick Bourne received a NEGATIVE test result.*** If the #GBvsSF was a Sunday game , the team would likely have all of its available players able to suit up. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) November 5, 2020

Because of Bourne’s positive test Wednesday, all four players were placed on the COVID/Reserve list, decimating the team’s offense. The 49ers expect to utilize backups and practice squad players in its wide receiver positions.

#49ers LT will be Justin Skule. Their WRs will be:

River Cracraft

Kevin White

Trent Taylor

Jauan Jennings — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) November 5, 2020

The Packers are also dealing with a shrunken lineup due to positive COVID tests.

Packers RB AJ Dillon tested positive for coronavirus Monday on a test he took before Green Bay took on the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay determined that RB Jamaal Williams and LB Kamal Martin were in close contact with Dillon, so all three won’t be playing against the 49ers.

Though fans and teammates took to social media to push for a delay of game, the NFL hasn’t budged. The league demonstrated some willingness to reschedule game due to positive COVID tests, especially after the Tennessee Titans had several players test positive last month. Yet the NFL appeared locked into hosting the Thursday Night Football game with the 49ers and the Packers.

This story will be updated.