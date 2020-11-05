MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A Brentwood mother is facing murder charges in the death of her two-year-old son after it was determined he died after ingesting fentanyl she had in her possession.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday it filed murder charges earlier this week against 22-year-old Genesis Barrera-Galdamez for the death of her two-year-old son, Jasani Kerry Jr. An autopsy ruled the child’s death on September 20 was caused by acute fentanyl toxicity.

Barrera-Galdamez was also charged with felony child abuse and felony possession of fentanyl to sell, the DA’s office said. Two enhancements were also filed related to the child abuse: willful harm causing injury and great bodily injury resulting in brain damage and paralysis.

Brentwood police officers who responded to a call from Barrera-Galdamez found the boy not breathing and non-responsive. Police and medics performed CPR for 30 minutes but were not able to revive him, the DA’s office said.

Police found multiple items of drug paraphernalia on and around the bed the Barrera-Galdamez shared with the boy, including 13 grams of powdered fentanyl, baggies and tin foil pieces containing fentanyl residue and a torch lighter, the DA’s office said.

After her son’s death, Barrera-Galdamez attempted to sell fentanyl to multiple parties and on October 30th, Brentwood police arrested Barrera-Galdamez at the Comfort Inn in Antioch where she had been selling fentanyl, the DA’s office said.

“While the Defendant did not intend that her son Jasani die, the evidence shows that she was aware her Fentanyl possession and use was dangerous to human life and despite this knowledge, exposed Jasani to the danger which ultimately led to his death,” said Deputy District Attorney Butts in a prepared statement. “Well known amongst abusers, Fentanyl is an exceptionally toxic and dangerous substance. The act of exposing people to or supplying others with Fentanyl, if death results, can lead to murder charges.”

Barrera-Galdamez made her first appearance in court Wednesday and she was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on November 18. Her bail was set at $1,100,000.