SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A former code enforcement inspector for the City of San Jose has been arrested on charges of sexual assault and extortion, police announced Thursday.

San Jose police said 45-year-old William Gerry was arrested Wednesday in McKinney, Texas where he currently lives. He was returned to San Jose and was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple counts of sexual assault, extortion, and asking for/receiving bribes.

The victims are five unidentified business owners who reported being sexually assaulted by Gerry in San Jose, police said. Their businesses were also being extorted by Gerry and the crimes were committed while he was on official duty as a code enforcement inspector, according to police.

It was not clear when Gerry ended his employment with the City of San Jose and moved to Texas.

Gerry’s bail was set at $550,000.

Police urged anyone with information about cases involving Gerry to contact Detective Lam of the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit at 408-277-4102. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867) or visit svcrimestoppers.org.