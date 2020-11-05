OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Those who engage in illegal dumping in Oakland should expect to face higher penalties for their activities after voters approved the city’s Measure RR Tuesday.
Measure RR removes the city’s limit of $1,000 for illegal dumping that has been in existence since 1968. The measure did not establish a new limit.
That will be done by the City Council following a public hearing.
Councilmembers placed the measure on the ballot and it passed with 59.7% of the vote after requiring just a majority to pass.
“Illegal dumpers and other code violators regularly break the law with impunity knowing that the financial consequences of violating the law are limited,” proponents argued in support of the measure.
Opposed to the measure was the Alameda County Taxpayers Association, which argued that the measure will allow unlimited fines. They argued that the city should instead create a plan for ending illegal dumping.
