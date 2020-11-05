DALY CITY (CBS SF) — Officials with the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA on Thursday announced they rescued a chameleon that was stuck on a power in Daly City for three days.

The rescue happened Wednesday afternoon when, according to Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox, staff responded to a call about the exotic lizard stranded on the power line in Daly City from an area resident.

“We received a call yesterday from a concerned neighbor who, from a window of her home, spotted a chameleon stuck on a power line in Daly City,” said Tarbox in a press release. “According to the neighbor, the poor lizard had been stranded on the wire for three days.”

PHS/SPCA staff checked with an electrical line worker in the area to ensure the power line was safe and secure before attempting the rescue. A staff member stood on the porch stairs of a home and used a wooden handled tool to net the chameleon, though the reptile stubbornly held on to the line initially.

“The chameleon is now resting comfortably at our shelter,” Tarbox said.

Tarbox said that they have not determined how the chameleon ended up on the power line.

“Since these lizards are native only to Africa, the chameleon is either someone’s exotic pet or an escapee from a pet shop. To date, we haven’t found a lost report that fits this little animal,” said Tarbox. “But we are well prepared to find a suitable home should that prove necessary.”

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA has a professional exotics animals team that can assist in the placement of a reptile like the chameleon, Tarbox explained.

PHS/SPCA is asking anyone who is missing a pet chameleon to please call 650-340-7022.