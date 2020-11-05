REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Police in Redwood City are searching for a suspect after a man was shot outside a hotel early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the Days Inn on 2650 El Camino Real shortly after 4 a.m. after the “Shot Spotter” system was activated. Around the same time, police in neighboring Atherton located the victim and his friend while they were driving to a hospital.

Police said the victim and his friend were staying at the Days Inn. They were standing by their vehicle, which was parked near their hotel room, when a man approached them and demanded the victim “empty his pockets.” When he refused, police said the victim was shot in the face.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released from the hospital Thursday, police said.

Meanwhile, the suspect was spotted leaving the scene on foot towards El Camino Real. He is described as a man standing 5’9″, weighing about 160 pounds, wearing a blue shirt.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Ryan Kimber at 650-780-7138 or the department’s tip line at 650-780-7107.