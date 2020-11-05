MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX 5) — Since the Boy Scouts of America started allowing girls almost two years ago, the Bay Area is starting to see the very first class of female Eagle Scouts.

College students Emerson Domke of Mountain View and Bella Krassow of Discovery Bay are two of the first Bay Area girls earning the Scouts’ highest honor.

It is the highest ranking in the Scouts BSA, the organization formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America.

“It’s amazing to be an inspiration for other girls,” said Krassow.

Since girls were allowed to join the Boy Scouts in early 2019, October 1st was the first date that girls could be considered for Eagle Scout.

After completing her service project and nearly two dozen merit badge requirements, Emerson submitted her accomplishments for review and earned the coveted rank on October 1st.

She follows in her father and brother’s footsteps.

“A lot of family members hold it,” Domke said. “A moral guideline is being an Eagle Scout, so understanding that and living that way means a whole lot.”

For her project, Emerson assembled 500 personal health kits that the San Jose Unified School District distributed to San Jose homeless students.

The kits include pandemic essentials like hand sanitizer, masks and thermometers.

Krassow, who’s a member of San Jose Troop 2260, distributed more than 200 Vials of Life.

You fill out your medical information, store it in the vial in the refrigerator and stick a magnet on the ‘frig so first responders can find it in an emergency.

She was inspired by her Dad, a San Jose fire marshal, and an Eagle Scout.

“I think the message I’m sending is that girls can do anything just like boys,” Krassow said.

Bruce Lee, Domke’s scoutmaster at Santa Clara Troop 2394, told KPIX 5 both young women are members of the Silicon Valley Monterey Bay Council, which covers Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Monterey County.

He says the council has 1,500 girls. They represent one of the largest percentages of female scouts in the nation at 15 percent.

He says girls and boys are cheering each other on toward the highest prize.

“I think it’s tremendous,” Lee said. “I’m seeing a lot of excitement. I know quite a few girls now that have made it.”

He said any female earning her Eagle Scout award between October and February can be considered in the inaugural Eagle Scout class of honorees.

The three councils which cover the Bay Area say that Emerson is the first female Eagle Scout in the Bay Area. She is among twelve female Eagle Scouts in the region so far.

As for Krassow, who’s planning to be a doctor, and Domke, who’s studying mechanical engineering, they plan to stay in scouting as volunteers so they can help younger scouts to fly and join their honored ranks.