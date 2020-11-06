RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A man was shot and killed during an apparent fight in Richmond Thursday in the city’s notorious Iron Triangle neighborhood.

Richmond police said officers responded to a call of a fight on the 700 block of Barrett Ave. and while en route police were alerted to a ShotSpotter activation in the same area.

Officers arrived and found 25-year-old Richmond resident T’Shawn Richard outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. Paramedics attempted to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests made as of Friday morning and the motive for the shooting was not known. Investigators were trying to determine who was involved in the fight that preceded the shooting along with identifying any witnesses.

Police said there was a large group of people present when the shooting happened and were urging community members to come forward with any information they know or may have seen.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Homicide Detective Chris Decious at (510) 621-1747, email him at cdecious@richmondpd.net, or they can contact Richmond’s anonymous tip line at (510) 307-T1PS(8177).