SAN JOSE (KPIX) — It has been a rollercoaster ride for Democrats. The Trump campaign lead in swing states on Tuesday turned into a lead for Joe Biden by Friday night.

“It’s been excruciating. When’s it going to be over? We need certainty,” said Charlotte Casey of the San Jose Peace and Justice Center.

Her group’s vigil turned into a rally for Joe Biden and a show of support for the democratic process of counting all votes.

“I think everybody should be out in the streets like this,” Casey said.

“I think I got one hour of sleep on election night,” said South Bay Democratic Assemblyman Ash Kalra.

He said he’s been anxious watching the slow returns in Sacramento and at home with his father.

Kalra says a Biden presidency would bring maturity and civility to the White House and a renewed focus on Democratic issues.

“We have literally hundreds of kids on the border who need to find their families, we still have a White House that’s going after LGBTQ rights, going after a woman’s right to choose, then the environmental catastrophe. Those bread-and-butter issues for Californians and Democrats we can start to get to work on again,” Kalra said.

But if Biden is the winner, his agenda faces roadblocks in the Senate.

“There’s a lot Biden can do unilaterally, there’s a lot of executive authority he would have but, to pass major legislation — Covid recovery, big-budget packages, those kinds of things — he’ll need to make some friends among the couple of moderate Republicans left in the caucus,” said San Jose State University political science professor Donna Crane.

“We don’t have a final declaration of victory yet,” said Mr. Biden during an address to the nation Friday night.

While not claiming victory, Biden signaled Job One would be trying to bring the nation together.

“We don’t have any more time to waste on partisan warfare,” Mr. Biden said at an outdoor stage in Wilmington, Delaware as Sen. Kamala Harris stood beside him.