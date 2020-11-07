SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Crowds streamed into the streets of San Francisco and Oakland Saturday to celebrate the victory of former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris in the contentious 2020 Presidential election.

On the corner of a 18th St. and Dolores St in San Francisco Mission District, a gathering crowd was dancing and singing.

Things getting lively at 18th and Dolores! pic.twitter.com/uh9YMKeeEC — J.K. Dineen (@SFjkdineen) November 7, 2020

The same was true in San Francisco’s Castro District.

San Francisco’s Castro District not holding back from celebrations pic.twitter.com/7SI6ZZBCVg — matthew mata (@_mattmata) November 7, 2020

In many neighborhoods cheers could heard echoing off buildings.

San Francisco, two minutes after CNN called the election for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris – what an amazing moment to experience collectively. pic.twitter.com/cR04ekBZAC — Rhianon (@rhi_anon) November 7, 2020

Across the Bay, people filled the streets of Oakland. The area outside Oakland’s Grand Lake Theater was filled with supporters waving Biden/Harris signs and the theater marquee read, “This is America we must count every vote.”

Harris, who grew up in the East Bay, will be the first female vice president in the country’s history.

“I’m feeling very good,” said Molly Glocker, one of the people who gathered outside Grand Lake Theater. “This means a better future for my two daughters.”

Cheryl Davis of Piedmont said she came to the theater to celebrate and with a sense of relief.

“I don’t have to be depressed for the next four years because of the evil perpetrated by a venal president.”