SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — In San Francisco where the screaming started at around 8:30 Saturday morning. Heading into the evening it had not stopped.

“As soon as we heard the news we started screaming out the window,” said Ivy Schlege.

“I was making my coffee this morning,” Jesse Sanford said. “I heard the cheering from outside and I knew immediately what had happened.”

“We came down here as soon as we heard the news,” laughed Rohit Dhawan. “Got a couple bottles of champagne and we are celebrating.”

There was a lot of champagne. People also brought their kids, their dogs and the pots and pans from their kitchens to a rapidly-growing party along Castro Street below Market Street.

“I’m a San Francisco native,” Miranda said. “And when we’re happy we go to the streets and we celebrate and we put a costume on.”

“Happy” was one word. Another word used a bit was “relieved.”

“I feel like I can finally breathe a sigh of relief and overwhelming happiness,” Schlegel said. “I’m just really proud of all the work that some people have done for this moment.”

“I know, you can tell people just wanted to breathe a sigh of relief,” said Manny Walton. “Obviously, I think most of us know that it’s a tough road ahead, for sure. But, at least for now, for the next 24 hours, people just want to take it all in and relax.”

“To some extent it feels like the last four years I’ve just been a dissociated, paranoid hallucination,” Sanford explained. “I’m so glad for brighter days ahead. Madame vice president, Kamala Harris, we are so proud of you here in the Castro.”

By early afternoon the streets were closed and this was a full-on Castro party, at least as much of one as the pandemic might allow for. 2020 has not brought much in the way of celebration in San Francisco.

Then there was the defeat of President Donald Trump.

“We’ve done that now,” said Justine Berkele. “We can move on. We have hope. I see people just expressing such gratitude, that we live in a country, we’re even with the Electoral College, we were able to get it done.”