PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A 32-year-old man who allegedly sexually abused a friend’s young daughter for several years was being held on $5 million bail in Sonoma County Jail.
Authorities said Erick Francisco Pimentel-Alvarado was arrested last week on multiple charges.
The investigation started on Oct. 25 and Pimentel-Alvarado was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in the 800 block of Lakeville Circle. He is suspected of allegedly starting to abuse a child when she was about 5 years old.
Pimentel-Alvarado was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of crimes that include aggravated sexual assault of a child and sex with a child under 10 years old.
He was being held at Sonoma County Jail on bail of $5 million, and has a court date on Nov. 12, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office jail website.
Petaluma police detectives say they have reason to believe there may be additional victims of Pimentel-Alvarado.
Anyone with information concerning the case or any other related incidents is asked to contact Petaluma Police Department Detective Corie
Joerger at (707) 778-4456.
