SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A baby raccoon trapped in a tree has been given the name “Freedom” by the San Francisco firefighters who rescued it Saturday night.

The raccoon was discovered after residents reported loud cries and screams in the area of 15th Avenue at Santiago Street. The Fire Department was summoned after San Francisco Animal Care and Control was unable to free the raccoon.

Firefighters were given a quick briefing on calming and comforting the raccoon before going up to where it was wedged into a V-split in the large tree, the department said.

“After a few minutes of rescue work, the raccoon was free only to clutch and hold onto the firefighters who had just saved its life,” the department said on its Twitter account. “In light of recent events, we have named him – FREEDOM.”

Freedom the raccoon is now in the care of San Francisco Animal Care and Control “and will be released to continue its life, with a few new friends who will always be there if needed,” the department said.

