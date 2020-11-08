SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Heavy smoke billowed over Highway 280 near Saratoga Avenue in San Jose Sunday morning from a ‘rapidly spreading’ brushfire, authorities said.
A SigAlert was issued around 9:30 a.m. — “Santa Clara County, North 280 north of 880, lanes #2,3,4 blocked due to heavy smoke. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes.”
The wind-whipped fire was reported shortly before 9 a.m. and there are reports of trees and shrubs burning and heavy smoke. The California Highway Patrol said lanes were blocked by emergency responders and equipment and traffic in the area was backing up.
The region is currently under a wind advisory under 4 p.m. with forecasters warning of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
