ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Police in Alameda are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday evening that left one adult male victim dead, according to authorities.

Sunday night at approximately 10:45 p.m., Alameda police officers received to a call regarding shots fired near the intersection of Park Street and Shoreline Drive, close to the Alameda South Shore Beach. Multiple patrol units were dispatched to the area immediately.

Arriving officers found an adult male victim who had been shot in the 400 block of Park Street and was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers quickly provided medical aid until members of the Alameda Fire Department arrived.

After the victim was transported to an area hospital, authorities said he succumbed to his injuries.

During a preliminary investigation, officers determined that the suspect fled the scene prior to their arrival. The department’s Violent Crimes Unit was notified and is taking the lead on the homicide investigation.

The initial investigation suggested there was a dispute between the victim and suspect or possibly suspects prior to the shooting, according to authorities, to the shooting was not a random crime.

Anyone with information that may assist in our investigation is encouraged to contact the Alameda Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 510-337-8538.