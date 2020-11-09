SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 54-year-old man was arrested over the weekend on DUI charges after crashing his vehicle into planes parked at Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose, authorities said.
The incident took place at 4:45 p.m. Saturday when Santa Clara County deputies responded to a collision report at the small airport.
Upon arrival, deputies located the male driver, Hung Nguyen, and determined he had damaged three planes with his vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was expected to survive.
Based on their investigation, deputies suspected Nguyen was driving while under the influence. He will be booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail upon release from the hospital.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at 408-808-4500. Alternatively, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.
