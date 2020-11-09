SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Some lucky gamers at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital will be among the first to try out the newest Xbox signed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
The hospital is one of 20 medical centers in the nation getting new Rock Xbox Series X consoles.
Johnson partnered with Xbox and Gamers Outreach and debuted the custom designed, one-of-a-kind consoles, on Monday. They plan to deliver them to thousands of children across the country who cannot leave their hospital rooms.
In a video tweet, Johnson said, “20 yrs ago, @BillGates & I debuted the 1st @Xbox to the world! Now @Microsoft & I have are surprising some brave & awesome kids. With @GamersOutreach we are gifting 20 children’s hospitals one of a kind “ROCK XBOX Series X” consoles for 50,000+ kids!! Keep smilin’-DJ.”
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 9, 2020
Each custom Xbox Series X bears Johnson’s Brahma Bull logo, his autograph and a special engraved message of hope and good will – ‘Keep smiling and have fun. Love Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
