SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa on Monday announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man suspected of shooting and seriously injuring his 78-year-old housemate, authorities said.

Early Monday morning at approximately 12:58 a.m., Santa Rosa police responded to a call from a man who said he had been shot by his roommate inside his apartment on the 1400 block of Hendley Street. Arriving officers quickly encountered a man who matched the possible shooter’s description that was given by the victim.

Police said the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Santa Rosa resident Yonas Legesse, was taken into custody without incident. Officers then went the front door of the residence where the shooting took place. The victim approached the officers, who saw that he was bleeding from several wounds.

Officers provided medical care for the victim and he was soon transported by medical personnel to an area hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Police learned that during the evening hours, suspect Legesse began saying things that made the victim fear for his life. The victim retreated to his bedroom to sleep, but a short time later the suspect opened the victim’s bedroom door and shot him several times.

It was after Legesse exited the bedroom that the victim called the police. Once the suspect was taken into custody by officers, detectives from the department’s Violent Crimes Team were called in to investigate.

During a search of the residence, a loaded handgun with an extended magazine was found. Legesse was taken to the Sonoma County Jail where he was booked for attempted murder. The victim’s name is not being released due to the violent nature of the crime and the fact that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or might have additional information related to the case is asked to call the Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590 or email at SRPDVCI@srcity.org.