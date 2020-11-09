SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three University of California doctors were named by President elect Joe Biden Monday to his COVID-19 advisory task force.

The Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board will provide public health and scientific advice to Biden, Vice President elect Kamala Harris and the transition team’s COVID-19 staff.

“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” said Biden in a statement. “The Advisory Board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations.”

Among the three co-chairs was Dr. David Kessler, UCSF professor of pediatrics, and of epidemiology and biostatistics, and former dean of the School of Medicine and vice chancellor of UCSF.

He previously served as commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under the administrations of Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

The other chairs are: Dr. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general under former President Barack Obama, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, associate professor of internal medicine, public health, and management at Yale School of Medicine.

Two other members of the UCSF faculty have also been named to the 13-person advisory board — Dr. Eric Goosby and Dr. Robert M. Rodriguez.

“I wish Drs. Kessler, Goosby and Rodriguez the best as they assume these critical leadership roles,” said UCSF Chancellor Sam Hawgood, MBBS, in a letter to the UCSF community. “They represent the extraordinary and relentless dedication the UCSF community has shown in meeting the challenge of the coronavirus across our patient care, research, and education efforts. Our public health mission has never been clearer nor pursued with greater determination.

“UCSF looks forward to working with President-elect Biden’s administration,” he said. “We remain committed as ever to our partnership with public health officials at the national, state, and local levels.”