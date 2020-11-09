SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers on Monday placed receiver Kendrick Bourne back on the COVID-19 list three days after removing him.

Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus last week and was forced to miss Thursday’s game against Green Bay along with three teammates who were deemed “high-risk” contacts.

Bourne then was removed from the list Friday following two straight negative tests but now is back on it according to the team’s latest roster moves.

Last Wednesday, a little over 24 hours before they were to host the Green Bay Packers, the injury ravaged San Francisco 49ers were forced to shut down their training facility because a positive COVID-19 test that was later revealed to have been on Bourne.

The wide receiver tested negative the following day just hours before the depleted 49ers lost to the Packers 34-17. While the 49er players who were held out of the game tested negative the next day, one Packers player tested positive.

There were no additional details available regarding the move with Bourne. However, the team also announced that receivers River Cracraft and S. Johnathan Cyprien have been promoted to the active roster from the team’s practice squad.

Additionally, wide receiver Chris Finke was signed to the practice squad.

The Niners also on Monday opened the 21-day practice window for cornerback Richard Sherman. Sherman has been sidelined since injuring his calf in Week 1.

