OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Detectives were investigating a new fatal shooting early Tuesday that sent Oakland’s soaring homicide rate to 100 for the year.

Since Saturday, there have been five violent deaths on Oakland streets — four of those fatal shootings.

Oakland police said officers responded to reported ShotSpotter activity at 5:01 p.m. Monday in the 10400 block of Nattress Way just west of 105th Ave.

Upon arrival, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene and became the city’s 100th homicide.

No information has been released about a possible suspect or suspects, or a motive and the identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Less than 15 minute later, police received reports of an injured man near East 19th Street and 23rd Avenue in the city’s Highland Terrace neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who was fatally struck in a hit-and-run.

According to Oakland police Officer Felicia Aisthorpe, at approximately 11:34 p.m. Saturday, officers on patrol heard gunshots coming from the area of 83rd Avenue and A Street, in the Woodland neighborhood.

Police also received a “ShotSpotter” activation in the 1200 block of 83rd Avenue, where officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died at the scene.

At about 2:55 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Way on the report of a shooting. Officers were

led to a man suffering from a gunshot wound; he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

Less than nine hours later, at 11:37 a.m. Sunday, police received reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of 71st Avenue, about a half mile

east of the Oakland Coliseum. There, Aisthorpe said, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but died there soon afterward.

The names of all three victims were being withheld Sunday pending notification of their families, Aisthorpe said. No details on arrests or suspects were released.

Oakland police have investigated 100 homicides so far this year up from 78 homicides in the city all of 2019. There have also been 402 assaults with firearms in 2020.

Aisthorpe said police were striving to reduce violence in Oakland, including through the department’s “OPD CARES” initiative that calls

officers patrolling on foot, in cars and on dual-purpose motorcycles and bicycles to bolster safety.

“Collectively, we want to ensure Oaklanders and our visitors are safe in our community,” Aisthorpe said. “When there is a loss of life in Oakland, it impacts us all.”

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact the OPD’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.