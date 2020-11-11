Comments
DALY CITY (CBS SF) – Police in Daly City are searching for two dogs that were stolen from a home last week, along with the suspected thief.
According to a police statement, the French bulldogs were reported stolen from the backyard of a house on the 100 block of East Vista Avenue on November 3rd. The theft took place sometime between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Police posted pictures of the dogs on their social media accounts on Wednesday. Additional details about the theft were not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Daly City Police at 650-991-8119 and to refer to case number 20005788.
