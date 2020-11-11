CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
DALY CITY (CBS SF) – Police in Daly City are searching for two dogs that were stolen from a home last week, along with the suspected thief.

According to a police statement, the French bulldogs were reported stolen from the backyard of a house on the 100 block of East Vista Avenue on November 3rd. The theft took place sometime between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Police posted pictures of the dogs on their social media accounts on Wednesday. Additional details about the theft were not immediately available.

French bulldogs reportedly stolen from a home in Daly City on November 3, 2020. (Daly City Police Department)

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Daly City Police at 650-991-8119 and to refer to case number 20005788.

