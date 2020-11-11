BENICIA (CBS SF) — A Benicia police officer on patrol early Wednesday morning fatally struck a pedestrian near an off-ramp of I-780, authorities said.

According to Benicia police, the incident took place at about 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 2nd Street near the off- and on-ramps to I-780.

An on-duty officer was driving down East 2nd Street when he struck a pedestrian with his patrol car. Paramedics were immediately called and life-saving efforts were undertaken. Unfortunately, the man died at the scene.

“This is a tragic incident for all involved,” Interim Chief Mike Greene said. “Our deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family and loved ones.”

The identity of the pedestrian is still unknown. He appears to be a white man, between 30 to 40 years old. The Solano County Coroner’s Office will attempt to identify the man and notify his next of kin.

Investigators said the officer was not responding to a call for service at the time of the collision. He was not injured.

The officer was immediately removed from the scene and the collision investigation was taken over by the California Highway Patrol and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office.

The collision area will be closed off to traffic for several hours to accommodate the investigation.