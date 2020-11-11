ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A 68-year-old Rohnert Park man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault involving children and investigators believe there may be more victims, according to Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officials.
Dana Steven McGowan was being held at Sonoma County Jail, where he was booked for 13 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, 16 counts of sexual acts with a child 10 or younger, three counts of continuous abuse of a child, and eight counts of distributing or
exhibiting harmful or obscene material to a minor, according to online records for the jail.
Bail was set at $16 million and McGowan is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Investigators are trying to identify any additional victims.
Anyone with children who were cared for by Dana and Terriann McGowan is urged to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at
(707) 584-2600.
You must log in to post a comment.