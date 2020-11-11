DANVILLE (KPIX 5) — A group of several dozen Donald Trump supporters rallied in Danville Wednesday night, insisting — despite media reports to the contrary — that President Trump would prevail and win the election in the end.

“This election is nowhere close to being over,” said one supporter with a bullhorn wearing a Trump American flag sweatshirt and a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap. He declined to give his name.

“I am 100 percent confident Donald Trump will be our president for the next four years,” he continued. “That’s why we’re celebrating today.”

The group of about 50 Trump supporters lined the street corners near the Tassajara Crossing shopping mall in Danville. They said they are positive President Trump won the election by a landslide.

“Biden is going down. He is not going to win. He had too many fake votes. Well, Trump won, so what’s to argue?” asked another Trump supporter, who also declined to give his name.

Some were chanting, “Four more years!” as they waved signs at passing cars, cheering when they heard a horn honk in support.

Many have been showing their support for the president on Contra Costa County street corners for months leading up to the election. On Wednesday, they were still standing strong, even more determined over a week after Election Day.

“He’s done a fantastic job and the election was stolen from him. It’s totally not fair. There’s so much evidence it’s not even funny,” said a woman who declined to give her name. “It was all planned all along and Joe Biden used COVID as his running mate, hands down. And we can prove it.”

When asked what he would say to people who claim the election was last week and Joe Biden was declared the president elect, one supporter responded, “I say Joe Biden is not president elect at all. The electoral college determines that, not the media; not Joe Biden. Very fraudulent election. There were 518 signed affidavits about people that saw voter fraud.”

The group says they intend to be out holding Trump rallies until it gets resolved in the courts.

“My expectation? They’re going to figure out the fraudulent votes. They’re going to be able to weed that out, come to the conclusion that Donald Trump fairly won this election,” the supporter said. “There’s going to be a court ruling and it will be said and done. He going to be our next president.”

While the group of Trump supporters out at the busy Danville intersection was smaller than groups that had gathered there leading up to Election Day, supporters said they plan to continue their weekday rallies until it is clearly determined that Donald Trump was elected president a second time.