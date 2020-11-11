SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An outage was affecting YouTube and YouTubeTV Wednesday, and the streaming video giant said it was working on a fix.
According to the outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, the outage was affecting some 250,000 users nationwide. Users being able to see lists of video thumbnails, but no video plays in the main player.
If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates.
— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020
“Our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates,” a YouTube support account tweeted Wednesday afternoon.
The outage was also affecting the ability to view movies and TV shows purchased on GoogleTV. Google purchased San Bruno-based YouTube in 2006 for $1.65 billion.
