UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Police officers in Union City are investigating a shooting early Thursday evening that has shut down Alvarado-Niles Road, according to authorities.

There were few details immediately available, but police said a man had been

shot in the area of Alvarado-Niles Road between Hop Ranch Road and Dowe Avenue. Police said the shooting occurred at about 5:45 p.m.

Alvarado-Niles Road is the main crosstown thoroughfare through the city.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There was no

word on the victim’s condition

Officers have shut down Alvarado-Niles Road between Hop Ranch Road and Dowe Avenue until further notice.

Police have not released a description of a suspect or any details about the shooting at this time.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. There is already a significant backup in both directions of Alvarado-Niles Road.

Police will provide more information regarding the shooting investigation as it becomes available.