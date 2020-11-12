UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Police officers in Union City are investigating a shooting early Thursday evening that has shut down Alvarado-Niles Road, according to authorities.
There were few details immediately available, but police said a man had been
shot in the area of Alvarado-Niles Road between Hop Ranch Road and Dowe Avenue. Police said the shooting occurred at about 5:45 p.m.
Alvarado-Niles Road is the main crosstown thoroughfare through the city.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There was no
word on the victim’s condition
Officers have shut down Alvarado-Niles Road between Hop Ranch Road and Dowe Avenue until further notice.
Police have not released a description of a suspect or any details about the shooting at this time.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area. There is already a significant backup in both directions of Alvarado-Niles Road.
Police will provide more information regarding the shooting investigation as it becomes available.
