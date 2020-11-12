CORTE MADERA (CBS SF) – A California sea lion is recuperating at the Marine Mammal Center after being found in the parking lot of a car dealership in Corte Madera last week, center officials said Thursday.

“Mini,” an adult female sea lion, got its name from the MINI of Marin dealership on Paradise Drive where it was found Nov. 2 after apparently traveling too far up Corte Madera Marsh State Marine Park and crossing San Clemente Drive.

The animal was taken to the center in the Marin Headlands for an examination that found it is in excellent condition besides joint arthritis in its right rear flipper.

Mini will be released back to the ocean at a later date after veterinarians at the center give it a clean bill of health. The Marine Mammal Center determined Mini was previously rehabilitated and released last summer by a partner organization in Southern California after suffering from a swollen jaw and neck wounds.

The Marine Mammal Center cited the rescue and recovery of animals like Mini as work that is supported by donations from the public. People can text OCEAN to 41444 to donate, and can call a rescue hotline at (415) 289-7325 if they see any seals or sea lions in distress.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.