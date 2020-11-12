SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose launched a “Cash for Trash” pilot program Thursday that will pay homeless residents for picking up trash and cleaning homeless encampments in the city.

The incentive program will pay $15 per hour to pick up trash at litter “hot-spots” around the city, along creeks, roadways, and other areas near homeless encampments. Participants would be paid via programmable and reloadable debit cards through a partnership with Mastercard.

The program directs the City Manager to measure the impact of the program in reducing visual blight and trash moving into waterways and storm drains.

San Jose has budgeted $55,000 to continue the program into the next fiscal year and was exploring other potential funding sources, including other city sources and philanthropic contributions.

During a press conference Thursday at Roosevelt Park, Mayor Sam Liccardo and city leaders officially launched the pilot program under the BeautifySJ initiative launched in 2017.

“To be able to provide a pathway for our homeless residents, our neighbors, to be part of the solution to be able to help us clean the community and beautify our city in a way that makes us all collectively proud,” said Liccardo. “It tells our homeless residents, that we see you, and you are a part of our community, and we know you want to be part of the solution with us working together.”

Similar programs are operating in other Northern California cities, including Palo Alto, San Francisco, Berkeley, and Redwood City through the nonprofit Downtown Streets Team.